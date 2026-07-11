IU and Lee Jong-suk, a love that included family too... 10 years of friendship turned into 4 years of romance, now finally over

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee Jong-suk and singer-actor IU have ended their four-year public relationship. As one of the entertainment industry's most high-profile couples, they had even sparked marriage rumors after spending time with each other's families, making the breakup all the more heartbreaking.

On the 10th, Lee Jong-suk's agency ACE FACTORY and IU's agency EDAM Entertainment officially confirmed the split. Both sides said, "It is true that they have broken up," and added, "They have decided to remain good colleagues." They did not give specific reasons, citing privacy.

Their connection began in 2012, when they co-hosted SBS's music program Inkigayo. After spending about 10 years as friends and colleagues, they became a couple in 2022 and later confirmed their public relationship at the end of that year, drawing widespread congratulations as one of the industry's top star couples.

One episode that showed how special their relationship was involved a family event that became known before they went public. In October 2022, it was belatedly revealed that IU had sung at Lee Jong-suk's younger sister's wedding, drawing major attention. The fact that she took part in a family celebration and even performed the congratulatory song suggested that their relationship went beyond dating and included natural interaction with each other's families.

For that reason, fans continued to hope that marriage might not be far off. Even after they made their relationship public, the two quietly supported each other's activities and kept their romance low-key. Lee Jong-suk was spotted several times in the audience at IU's concerts, and he also drew attention for using official IU merchandise.

Lee Jong-suk's acceptance speech at the awards ceremony, which helped fuel the dating rumors, is also being revisited. At the 2022 MBC Drama Awards, he said, "After completing my military service, I had many worries and fears, but there was someone who helped me think in a more positive and human direction," adding, "I am so grateful that you have always been so wonderful, and I have liked and respected you very much for a very long time." The next day, dating rumors were reported, and both sides confirmed that they had moved from friends to lovers.

Lee Jong-suk also hinted at thoughts about marriage in several interviews after going public. In one magazine interview, he said the thing he most wanted to learn was "how to be a groom," and described his ideal type as "someone wise, strong, and admirable," prompting reactions that it sounded like he was referring to IU.

But the two, who had received so much support, have now brought their four-year public relationship to an end. Their long friendship turned into love, and because they had maintained a close relationship with each other's families and were widely expected to marry, fans are feeling even greater disappointment.

Now, both are set to begin new chapters in their own ways. Lee Jong-suk is preparing for the release of Disney+'s highly anticipated series The Remarried Empress, while IU is expected to continue her active schedule with a new album and a solo concert.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com