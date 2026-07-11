Lee Hyori Breaks Down in Tears the Moment She Hears the Late Wheesung’s Song: "I Was Comforted When I Was Struggling and Unstable" (Happy Together)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Singer Lee Hyori was moved to tears while watching a performance of the late Wheesung’s signature song, "Can’t You?", and expressed how much she missed him.

On the first episode of KBS2’s variety show "Happy Together," which aired on the 10th, Yoo Jae-suk, Yoon Jong-shin, Lee Hyori, and Jang Hang-jun appeared as judges as contestants competed for a spot in the final stage.

When Yoo Jae-suk said that 12 teams would be selected for the final round, Lee Hyori shared her own judging criteria.

She said she looks for people who make her cry, stir her heart, or move her emotionally. "In the past, I cried easily and got angry a lot, but now I look for the point of emotion that hits the heart," she added.

The first act featured Fill in the Blank. The team was formed around top chorus singer Kim Hyosu, who has worked with countless artists such as Cho Yong-pil and Lee Seung-hwan, and hit composer Lee Hyeonjeong, who created songs including Big Mama’s Shin Yeon-a’s work, Wheesung’s "Can’t You?," and Gummy’s "When You Come Back."

They explained why they appeared on the show, saying, "We worked as chorus singers for a long time, but it was disappointing to remain unknown. We wanted to make our names known to the public as well. This is our first time appearing on a broadcast outside the recording studio."

They then chose the late Wheesung’s signature song "Can’t You?" for their stage. Just seconds after the song began, Lee Hyori’s eyes turned red, and she eventually burst into tears.

After the performance, Lee Hyori said emotionally, "I cried without the three of you knowing." She went on to joke, "Wheesung’s 'Can’t You?' and 'That Kind of Thing' were songs that comforted me when I was hurting because of men. Each of us has a song tied to our memories," drawing laughter.

Her close friends Yoon Jong-shin and Yoo Jae-suk, who were watching, also remembered the late singer together, saying that Wheesung’s songs and chorus work had been a great source of strength for Lee Hyori during a difficult and unstable period in her life.

Meanwhile, Wheesung died on March 10 last year at the age of 43. Lee Hyori visited his funeral altar to pay her respects.