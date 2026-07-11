How Strong Are the Lee Seon-min Family Genes? Three Doppelganger Older Sisters Make a Surprise Appearance on "What Are You Doing When You Play?"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Comedian Lee Seon-min's older sisters, who look just like him, will appear in person.

The MBC variety show "What Are You Doing When You Play?" will air on the 11th as the "Not_found" episode. Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan, Joo Woo-jae, and Yang Sang-guk visit Lee Seon-min's hometown and meet his parents and sisters.

While looking through Lee Seon-min's family album, the members are shocked to see a photo of him as a middle school student, who already gives off the vibe of a homeroom teacher. His mother says she saw comments about her son's old-looking face and expresses her affection, saying, "He looks like a baby to me." She then adds a line that is hard to tell whether it is praise or a dig: "He grew up kinder than he looks," drawing laughter.

Lee Seon-min's doppelganger sisters, who had already become a hot topic online, also appear in person and draw even more attention. Joo Woo-jae is stunned by their eerie resemblance, saying, "I thought Lee Seon-min was walking toward us," while Yoo Jae-suk laughs, saying, "You can tell just by looking at each other's faces." With faces and bobbed hairstyles that look like they were cut from the same mold, Haha jokes, "Did you even match your hair as merchandise?" sending everyone into laughter.

MBC's "What Are You Doing When You Play?" featuring Lee Seon-min's entire family will air on Saturday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m.