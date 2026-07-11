Hwanhee Is Upset After His 74-Year-Old Mother Secretly Goes to a Part-Time Job Interview: "If You Were Short on Money, You Should Have Told Me..." (Salimnam)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Hwanhee's mother decides to make a fresh start at the age of 74.

The story of Hwanhee's mother, who takes on a part-time job for the first time in her life, will be revealed on KBS 2TV's "Salimnam" at 10:35 p.m. on Saturday the 11th.

When Hwanhee visits his mother's home that day, he is startled after receiving an unexpected phone call. It turns out that his mother had gone to a part-time job interview without telling him. Upset that his elderly mother had tried to find work on her own, Hwanhee cannot hide his disappointment and says, "If you were short on money, you should have told me."

In response, his mother opens up for the first time about the feelings she has kept deep inside while living her life for her children. As mother and son face each other's true feelings, tension rises between them. Viewers are left wondering what really drove her to seek a job behind her son's back for the first time in 74 years.

Hwanhee later takes his mother to a senior job counseling center, and she tries a part-time job for the first time in her life. While working enthusiastically at a cafe, she greets her first customer, but an unexpected situation unfolds. In the end, she shocks everyone by raising her voice and shouting, "Don't you have a broom here!" Attention is now focused on who the worst customer was that pushed her to the breaking point on her first day of part-time work.

The 74-year-old mother's first challenge in working life, along with the honest story between mother and son, can be seen on KBS 2TV's "Salimnam" at 10:35 p.m. on Saturday the 11th.