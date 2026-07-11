BTS's Jin Reached Out First to Kang Seung-yoon, Even Though They Weren't Close: "He Said We Should Be Drill Instructors Together and Even Gave Me a Box of Chocolates" (Immortal Songs)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Kang Seung-yoon, formerly of Winner, will share a heartwarming story about BTS's Jin, whom he met while serving as a trainee and drill instructor.

KBS2's "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend" is a top-tier music variety show that has continued its history for more than 700 episodes. Episode 764, airing today (the 11th), will mark the 40th anniversary of Boohwal and feature a special edition titled "Immortal Songs: Artist Kim Tae-won." For the occasion, talented vocalists with outstanding rock spirit, including Kang Seung-yoon, Kim Shin-ui Band, 6band, Lee Ye-ji, Lee Seung-hyub and Yoo Hwe-seung of N.Flying, and ZOZAZZ, are set to appear and raise expectations.

Among them, a familiar face will brighten the talk waiting room. Kang Seung-yoon, who appeared on "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend" shortly before enlisting and returned after about three years, is the star of the segment. He joked, "I won a ticket to the King of Kings round before enlisting, but my draft notice came out too quickly, so I couldn't take part. Doesn't that mean the ticket is still valid?" Kim Joon-hyun laughed and replied, "You got a lot more easygoing after coming back from the military."

Kang Seung-yoon also drew attention by sharing an anecdote about Jin, who served in the military around the same time. He said Jin was serving as a drill instructor at the training center where he was due to enter, and although they were not close, Jin contacted him first after hearing about his enlistment. Kang Seung-yoon recalled, "Jin said, 'Let's be drill instructors together. I'll tell you the secret tips for getting selected.' I trained hard, full of dreams, but heaven wasn't on my side, so I never became a drill instructor."

Most of all, Kang Seung-yoon warmed hearts by revealing a kind story about "Drill Instructor Jin." He said, "I graduated from the training center first in my class, and Jin passed by and gave me a whole box of chocolates, saying, 'Aren't you working too hard? Don't push yourself so much.' Since trainees couldn't use the PX at the time, I became a hero in the barracks." He puffed out his chest, and word is that the people around him were envious after hearing his remarkable military story.

Meanwhile, Kang Seung-yoon is said to have shown a special desire to take part in the Boohwal 40th anniversary special, saying, "I want to sing one song as a guest vocalist on Boohwal's new album." He chose "The Last Concert (Recollection III)," and is expected to dominate the stage with his deep interpretation and explosive vocals, earning high praise from Kim Tae-won. Attention is now on whether Kang Seung-yoon, who moved the original artist, can claim victory on his return to "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend."

"Immortal Songs: Artist Kim Tae-won" airs for viewers today (the 11th). "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend," which continues to produce legendary performances worth watching again and again, airs every Saturday at 6:05 p.m. on KBS 2TV.