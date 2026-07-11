RESCENE Enters a 'Luxury New Dorm' Two Years After Debut... Air Conditioners in Every Room and Three Bathrooms (Point of Omniscient Interfere)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] On Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Point of Omniscient Interfere," RESCENE, the stars behind the "Geoje Yaho" craze, will reveal their new home.

In episode 406 of the MBC variety show "Point of Omniscient Interfere," which airs today (11th), the group returns home to Geoje in a heartwarming scene. Earlier, RESCENE visited Geoje, the hometown of member Woni, for a content shoot. There, Japanese member Minami drew attention online after appearing in gyaru makeup and shouting, "Geoje Yaho!" The video went viral on social media, propelling the group to rising-star status. After later being appointed as Geoje City ambassadors, RESCENE returns to Woni's hometown at the city's invitation.

With a red carpet and banners prepared, RESCENE appears to a welcome from the Geoje deputy mayor and expresses their gratitude, showing the presence of true local stars. A mini fan meeting with fans follows, drawing an enthusiastic reception. In particular, Woni, who is from Geoje, is said to have reunited with unexpected and cherished connections from her hometown and was eventually moved to tears. Attention is now focused on who made Woni cry.

An executive at the agency, who has an idol-like appearance, also appears and shares the group's growth story. He recalls founding the company with just 10 million won, personally running around to build the team, and the memories of a basement practice room that leaked water and had no air conditioning. He also looks back on the days when they went from one elementary school sports day event to another, driven by their desperation to perform on stage. The growth story written together by the agency and RESCENE is expected to deliver a deeply moving moment.

Above all, the highlight of today's broadcast is RESCENE's move into their new home after rising from obscurity to become one of the hottest acts in the industry. The group leaves behind a dorm where all five members shared a single bathroom, and their new residence, which has air conditioners in every room and three bathrooms, will be revealed for the first time. Expectations are rising for what the new dorm, reportedly decorated personally by the agency executive at his own expense, will look like.

RESCENE's homecoming in Geoje, which has been heating up the city, and their fresh start in a new home can be seen tonight at 11:10 p.m. on MBC's "Point of Omniscient Interfere."