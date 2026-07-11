Lee Joo-seung Donates Entire 100 Million Won Prize in Accordance with His Grandfather's Wishes... His Grandmother Breaks Down in Tears, Saying, "He Would Be So Happy"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee Joo-seung was moved to tears as he shared the story of donating the entire 100 million won prize he won, carrying out his grandfather's wishes.

A preview aired at the end of the MBC program "I Live Alone" on the 10th showed Lee Joo-seung visiting his grandmother's home with his mother.

Lee Joo-seung explained why he came, saying, "After my grandfather passed away, my grandmother became very lonely, so I came to comfort her."

He spent a warm time sharing delicious food with his grandmother so she would not feel down, and she smiled brightly at her grandson's thoughtful gesture.

In particular, Lee Joo-seung created a touching moment by placing the director survival show winner's trophy in his grandmother's arms. He said, "My grandfather always told me, 'You are someone who will succeed as a director,' and he would call me, 'This director, this director.' I won first place and received the prize money, and I donated all of it."

After hearing her grandson's story, his grandmother held the trophy tightly and cried, saying, "Thank you" and "Your grandfather would be so happy." Lee Joo-seung, who was sitting in front of the camera for an interview, also struggled to speak and ended up tearing up, moving viewers deeply as well.

Meanwhile, Lee Joo-seung took first place in the short-drama director survival competition on ENA and Lifetime's variety show "Director's Arena." He donated the entire 100 million won prize to support single-parent families, earning widespread praise for his good influence.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com