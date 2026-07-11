"IU Broke Up with Lee Jong-suk Two Years Ago... She Is Now Dating Another Man" — A Shaman's Fortune-Telling Video From Three Months Ago Resurfaces

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yoo-na] As news broke that singer IU and actor Lee Jong-suk had split up, a blind fortune-telling video from three months ago in which a shaman mentioned the couple's breakup is drawing renewed attention.

Last April, the shaman, Cheonsang Seonnyeo, uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled "IU and Lee Jong-suk Break Up? A Shaman's Shocking Revelation That Their Four-Year Relationship Has Ended (A Pilgrimage to a Holy Site Seems Likely)."

In the video, the shaman conducted a blind reading after receiving no information other than IU and Lee Jong-suk's dates of birth.

As she began the reading, she said, "It shows that these two have lost their connection," surprising the production team. When the staff asked again, "We understand they have been a couple for four years this year. Does it still look like the connection has been cut off?" the shaman checked again and said, "It shows that they broke up a long time ago. It looks like they have been apart for about two to two and a half years."

The shaman also commented on their personalities. Speaking about the woman, she said, "She is loyal. She has a strong, commanding personality. She is straightforward and warm-hearted. She also tries to get along well with everyone and is not difficult to deal with." She added, "Because she grew up in difficult circumstances, she has a tough side as well. She is the type who always carries everything on her own, so her heart feels heavy."

She then described the man, saying, "He has a sensitive personality." She continued, "At first, he liked the woman a lot and made an effort, and she opened her heart because of that. They dated well for about one to two years. But their personalities do not match well. Their romantic connection was never very strong to begin with. I think even the two years they dated were sustained by the woman's loyalty."

The shaman also said, "The woman is extremely loyal. She has a lonely fate. She does not have the support of her parents and has to be the head of the household no matter what. She is not the type to rely on anyone. She always feels burdened and carries everything herself." She added, "But the man's reliance on the woman was too great. He wants a mother-like woman. Deep down, he feels inferior to her and, without realizing it, becomes jealous and envious. They are better suited to being friends than lovers."

In particular, she said, "A new connection has already entered the woman's life. Marriage luck comes at age 37. That is when her body and mind are most exhausted. At that time, a true benefactor will come running like a prince on a white horse." She added, "It looks like she will marry the person she is currently seeing. Their personalities match well. He is someone who can make up for all of the woman's personality traits."

On the 10th, the agencies of IU and Lee Jong-suk announced, "The two have broken up. They have decided to remain good colleagues," delivering the news of their split after four years of public dating.

After the breakup news was reported, netizens have been leaving "pilgrimage" comments on the video.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com