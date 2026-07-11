Lee Chun-soo's daughter wore luxury sunglasses at 14? It turned out to be a "$15 bargain"

Lee Chun-soo's wife said that their eldest daughter wore the sunglasses during a campus tour of a prestigious U.S. university.

On the 10th, Shim Haeun shared a photo of the sunglasses and said, "My daughter and I bought matching pairs at a fancy shop on the main street of Anguk-dong and Insa-dong. We got them for 15,000 won."

In the photo, Shim Haeun and her daughter Jueun wore the same design of sunglasses and showed off their distinctive sense of style. Despite costing just 15,000 won, the sunglasses drew attention for completing a polished look.

After seeing the photo, an acquaintance commented, "I thought they were luxury G-brand sunglasses. You have excellent taste." Shim Haeun replied, "I guess I picked really well."

Shim Haeun is currently touring prestigious U.S. universities with her eldest daughter, Jueun, including UC Berkeley and Leland Stanford Junior University.

Earlier, the sunglasses Jueun showed in photos after arriving in the United States drew attention as people said they looked similar to a pair priced at around 300,000 won that is now sold out.

Meanwhile, Jueun, who attends ICS international school with annual tuition of about 40 million won, was named the top student last year after achieving outstanding grades. She was also accepted into Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY), a gifted education program at Johns Hopkins University. CTY is known as one of the leading gifted education programs in the United States, and only the top 10 percent are reportedly allowed to take the entrance exam. She also earned a perfect 5 on the AP Calculus and AP Economics exams, underscoring her elite academic record.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com