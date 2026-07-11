Jo Jung-suk Was a Top Student: "He Was Great at Studying, Dancing, and Sports — He Even Had Fans"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee Reporter] An anecdote from actor Jo Jung-suk's school days has been revealed.

On the 10th, a video titled "Heart-to-Heart Talk with Hometown Friends | Chatting with Friends" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Channel Jo Jung-suk."

That day, Jo Jung-suk invited friends from his hometown and talked about a wide range of topics, from memories of their school days to updates on their lives.

During the conversation, one friend recalled Jo Jung-suk's exceptional popularity in school. He said, "He was really good at dancing at the Airport High School festival. Every time he danced, fans would come running. When he walked around the street, people would even ask to shake his hand." At the time, his friends even volunteered to act as his bodyguards.

When the production team asked in surprise, "Was he really that popular?" Jo Jung-suk joked, "The friends who watched the performance were just swept up in the excitement. I'm a performer." He then recalled, "When I came out through the front gate, people asked me to shake hands, but my friend blocked them."

According to his friends, Jo Jung-suk was a "well-rounded student" who excelled not only at dancing but also at sports and academics. One friend said, "My first impression was, 'Who the hell is this guy?'" and added, "I majored in physical education, but he was better at sports than I was."

"He was even good at studying. You take exams over three days, right? On the first day of the test, he was ranked No. 1 in the entire school," the friend added. Jo Jung-suk then made everyone laugh by admitting, "When it came to exams, I was No. 1 for the first two days."

Meanwhile, Jo Jung-suk married singer Gummy in 2018, and the couple has two daughters.