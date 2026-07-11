Click-B's Oh Jong-hyuk Opens Up About 11-Year Rift With Noh Min-hyuk: "We Clashed Over Different Values, But Reconciled in 15 Minutes" (Happy Together)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Click-B, the original idol band, reunited as a full group for the first time in 11 years, and member Oh Jong-hyuk spoke directly about rumors of a feud with Noh Min-hyuk.

The new KBS2 variety show "Happy Together: Glad Not to Be Alone," which aired its first episode on the 10th, featured all Click-B members and delighted viewers with a long-awaited full-group appearance.

That day, Yoo Jae-suk expressed surprise, saying, "I didn't expect all seven Click-B members to appear together." In response, Oh Jong-hyuk shocked everyone by admitting, "We got together for the first time in 11 years, and the reason things turned out this way was that Min-hyuk and I hadn't seen each other."

Yoo Ho-seok was stunned by the unexpected confession and said, "How honestly are you going to talk about this?" The studio then broke into laughter.

Oh Jong-hyuk recalled, "We were in conflict because our values and directions were so different, and both of us were too proud to back down, so we just said, 'Let's not see each other,' and 10 years passed." He added, "The other members worked really hard in the meantime. They arranged a meeting and told us to just sit down and talk, and we made up in 15 minutes."

Noh Min-hyuk said, "When we met and talked this time, a lot of things became clear and precise, so the misunderstanding was resolved." Kim Sang-hyuk added, "In that situation, 'Happy Together' came back with a new format, and we thought it would be great for us to appear on it," explaining why they decided to join the show.