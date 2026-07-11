"Kim Ji-young's Husband" Yoon Soo-young Shares Sad Update Ahead of Childbirth: "The Due Date Is Right Around the Corner, and I Got Injured. I'm Sorry"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Yoon Soo-young, the husband of influencer Kim Ji-young, who appeared on "Heart Signal 4," shared an update on his injury and expressed regret to his wife, who is expecting their baby.

On the 10th, Yoon posted a photo on his social media along with the message, "Ah, the due date is right around the corner... Ji-young, I'm sorry."

In the photo, Yoon is seen sitting with a cast on his leg. He appeared to be having trouble moving after the sudden injury, and he drew attention by expressing his apology to Kim Ji-young, who is due to give birth soon.

Kim Ji-young, who is currently pregnant, has also shared updates showing her full-term baby bump ahead of childbirth. On the 9th, she said, "I've hit 70 kilograms. Now that I'm in the final month, even the facial weight that wouldn't stick before is showing up," and added, "I'm now entering week 37," signaling that delivery is imminent.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-young married Yoon Soo-young, the founder of Trevari, South Korea's largest paid reading community, in February. They had originally planned to marry in April, but moved the wedding up after announcing her pregnancy. The couple received many congratulations after sharing the news of both their marriage and pregnancy, and they are expected to welcome their first daughter later this month.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com