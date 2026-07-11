"The Miracle of a Small Agency Group" RESCENE Moves Into a Lavish Five-Room Home... "The Company Director Even Took Care of the Interior Design"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Girl group RESCENE has shared an update after moving into a new, upgraded dorm following their debut.

The members, who had been living in a two-room dorm, could not hide their excitement as they moved into a new home with five rooms.

In a YouTube video released on the 10th on the channel 'Yoon Joo-mo, a chef who brews traditional Korean liquor and cooks Korean cuisine,' RESCENE members Minami, Liv, and Jena appeared as guests and talked about a range of topics.

During the episode, Jena said, "I moved today and came here after unpacking my things," sharing the news that the group had just settled into its new dorm.

She added, "We used to have five members sharing two rooms, but the new place has five rooms," explaining, "The members are now divided into rooms of two, two, and one. Leader Woni has a room to herself, but it is the smallest one."

They also made no secret of how satisfied they were with the new dorm. Liv drew attention by revealing, "The company director took care of the room and living room interior design to match the members' tastes."

Minami also revealed a behind-the-scenes story about nearly missing the shoot because of another schedule.

She said, "I called the company head directly and told him, 'I really want to eat Yoon Jumo's food,'" adding, "Thanks to that, I was able to come to the shoot."

RESCENE was also the first idol group to visit Yoon Jumo. Yoon Jumo warmly welcomed them, saying, "RESCENE is the first idol group to visit," and the members replied, "It is such an honor to be invited first. Thank you."

When an ade made with Geoje's specialty yuzu was prepared for RESCENE, who serve as ambassadors for Geoje City, Minami lightened the mood by saying, "There is a toast that gyaru girls use," and introducing, "You can just say 'K-P.'"

After the meal, Liv said, "Next time, I want to come with the other members," and Minami also eagerly asked, "Please invite us again." In response, Yoon Jumo made an impromptu promise, saying, "If RESCENE ever ranks No. 1 anywhere, I will go to their dorm myself and cook them something delicious."

Coincidentally, on the 8th, after the filming, RESCENE's KARA remake song "Pretty Girl" reached No. 1 on the music charts, raising fans' expectations over whether Yoon Jumo's promise to visit their dorm will actually come true.

narusi@sportschosun.com