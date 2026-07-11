Lee Si-young Shows Off a 1.15 Million Won Swimsuit During Bangkok Trip

[Sportschosun, Kim Joon-seok] Actress Lee Si-young shared updates from her trip to Bangkok with her son. Her luxury resort scenery also drew attention, along with the designer swimsuit she wore, which costs over 1 million won.

On the 10th, Lee posted several photos on her social media account with the caption, "Swimming early in the morning, when no one else is around, is the best."

The photos showed Lee spending time with her son at an infinity pool in a Bangkok hotel.

Lee enjoyed a relaxed vacation while looking affectionately at her son, who added to the warm mood by smiling brightly in sunglasses.

In particular, the light blue swimsuit Lee wore became a hot topic. The item is a one-piece swimsuit from the luxury brand Prada, and it is reportedly priced at around 1.15 million won.

Its simple design, combined with the brand's signature logo detail, created an elegant look.

Fans responded with comments such as, "It’s nice to see her with her son," "Early-morning swimming makes her look even more relaxed," "The swimsuit suits her so well," and "Pure healing."

Meanwhile, Lee Si-young married a businessman nine years her senior in 2017 and had a son, but the couple divorced after eight years of marriage. She later became pregnant with her second child and announced the birth after implanting a frozen embryo.

narusi@sportschosun.com