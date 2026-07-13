[Official] Did Park Bo-gum Get a Hairdresser License? 'The Village Barber' Returns for Season 2 in November with Lee Sang-yi and Ko Kyung-pyo

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] 'The Village Barber,' a feel-good variety show loved by viewers for its wholesome charm, is returning for Season 2 with Park Bo-gum, Lee Sang-yi, and Ko Kyung-pyo.

tvN's 'The Village Barber' won over viewers last winter by following the operation of a special hair salon in a small rural village in Muju, where it helped people care for both their hair and their hearts. With the playful chemistry of Park Bo-gum, Lee Sang-yi, and Kwak Dong-yeon, the show delivered plenty of laughs. It also moved viewers with heartfelt conversations with the villagers.

As a result, Season 1 of 'The Village Barber' ranked No. 1 in its time slot across all channels, including terrestrial broadcasters, for seven consecutive weeks in the 2049 target ratings for tvN. It also held the top spot in household ratings among cable and general programming channels for six straight weeks. (Based on paid platforms combining cable, IPTV, and satellite / provided by Nielsen Korea)

The show also stayed in the Top 10 for nine consecutive weeks in the TV non-drama buzz rankings released by Good Data Corporation's Fundex, underscoring its popularity. In addition, 'The Village Barber,' which was released in about 200 countries and regions across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania, drew strong reactions at home and abroad. It even scored 9.5 on IMDb, where viewers can check reviews of content from around the world.

In 'The Village Barber 2,' which premieres in November, Ko Kyung-pyo joins Park Bo-gum and Lee Sang-yi as a new cast member. Ko, who has appeared on a wide range of variety shows and earned a reputation as a rising variety star thanks to his pure, quirky wit and quick thinking, is drawing attention for what kind of performance he will deliver in the new season.

In particular, Park Bo-gum and Ko Kyung-pyo have been close friends for more than 10 years after first meeting through the dramas 'Naeil's Cantabile' and 'Reply 1988.' Interest is growing in the easy chemistry they have built over years of friendship and the synergy it may create in 'The Village Barber 2.' Lee Sang-yi, who was the eldest cast member last season, will now be the second eldest with Ko Kyung-pyo's addition, making their fresh pairing another point to watch. Expectations are also high for the new chemistry the two outspoken stars will bring.

'The Village Barber 2' will premiere on tvN in November.

Jiyoung Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.