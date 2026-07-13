[Official] Matt Damon to Make First-Ever Visit to Korea and Join Director Christopher Nolan on "You Quiz on the Block"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Christopher Nolan, who will visit Korea for the first time to promote his new film, and actor Matt Damon will appear on tvN's variety show "You Quiz on the Block."

tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" announced, "Ahead of the August 5 domestic release of 'Odyssey,' it has been confirmed that director Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon will visit Korea on July 3 and appear on the show," adding, "They will share a wide range of stories about the film and candid conversations that cannot be heard anywhere else, so please look forward to it."

This will be Nolan's first visit to Korea. Along with news of his first trip to the country, Nolan drew even more attention by releasing a handwritten letter for Korean audiences, saying, "I am grateful for the love and support Korean fans have shown my films over the years." Damon will also visit Korea for the first time in 10 years and is expected to have a meaningful reunion with local fans.

During their stay, the two will take part in the recording of "You Quiz on the Block" and share behind-the-scenes stories about "Odyssey," as well as their philosophies on directing and acting and personal life stories that are rarely heard. In particular, since both Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon are meeting MC Yoo Jae-suk for the first time, attention is also focused on what kind of conversation they will have.

Through the appearance of the two stars, "You Quiz on the Block" has once again solidified its status as one of Korea's leading talk shows, attracting global celebrities first. Over the years, world-famous stars from a wide range of countries and fields, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Scarlett Johansson, Billie Eilish, Meryl Streep, and Anne Hathaway, have appeared on the show and drawn attention. Global leaders such as Bill Gates and Jensen Huang have also visited "You Quiz," further proving its strength as a global communication IP.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.