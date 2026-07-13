"Earning 100 Million Won a Year" Season 20 Jung-sook Says She Made Her Annual Salary in Just Three Days After Quitting a Conglomerate Job Using One Group Purchase

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Jung-sook from "I'm Solo" Season 20 revealed her income as an influencer.

On the 12th, Jung-sook posted a video titled "The Reality of an Influencer Who Quit a Conglomerate Job."

Jung-sook began by saying, "I heard this so many times when I said I was quitting my conglomerate job: 'Are you crazy? How are you going to make a living with that?'"

She confidently said, "Just three days after quitting my conglomerate job, I made an LG annual salary through a single group purchase." She added, "Not only that, but there are influencers brands want to pour advertising money into, with high-end sponsorships, major corporate ads, and product development as well."

Jung-sook also promoted her class, saying, "I used to plan marketing budgets worth hundreds of millions of won at a conglomerate, so I will explain everything from a thoroughly business-minded perspective. In my lectures, I do not teach how to get a temporary spike in views. Instead, I will honestly explain how to design an account that makes advertisers line up and how the real revenue structure works. I will make sure it is worth the tuition."

In March, Jung-sook appeared on the YouTube channel "Jisangryeol & KCM's Vicarious Satisfaction" and compared her life as a corporate employee with her current one. Jung-sook, who said she had been a manager before quitting, revealed, "Including bonuses and everything else, I made about 100 million won a year," adding, "After quitting, I make about the price of one midsize car a month," which drew surprise.

She also explained why she left her job, saying, "People on employee communities said that when I was working at the company, I carried a recorder around, recorded everything people said, raised issues, and reported sexual harassment. But recorders are not allowed inside. Even in a company with strict security, cameras and recording are blocked as soon as you enter. They knew that themselves, yet they still wrote those things." She said she quit the company one month after appearing on "I'm Solo" because of depression.

Meanwhile, Jung-sook from Season 20 became known as the "kiss girl" after becoming the first contestant in "I'm Solo" to kiss Young-ho during filming. After the broadcast, the two prepared for marriage, but eventually called off the engagement.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.