[Cheongryong Ranking First-Half Review] Kim Yong Bin rises from trot prodigy to true king, claiming the throne with trophy in hand

Source: Kim Yong Bin's Instagram

Trot singer Kim Yong Bin has finally conquered the top of the Cheongryong Ranking.

Kim Yong Bin took first place in the male singer category of the Cheongryong Ranking's 2026 first-half review vote, which ended on the 7th, emerging as the biggest star of the first half of the year.

The men's singer category was a fierce battle until the very end.

Park Seo Jin, known as the god of the janggu and riding high on his popularity, chased Kim Yong Bin to the finish in hopes of a late comeback, but the strong support of Kim Yong Bin's fandom, Sarangbin, could not be broken.

Kim Yong Bin won the final victory with 41.89% of the vote.

Park Seo Jin, who mounted a frightening late surge, finished a disappointing second with 35.44%.

It was a dazzling result shaped by Kim Yong Bin's long-honed musical skill and the heartfelt devotion of his fans.

Born in 1992, Kim Yong Bin was the original trot prodigy, showing exceptional talent from a young age.

In 2004, when he was in sixth grade, he made a dazzling debut in the music scene by winning the grand prize in the youth division of the Naminsoo Gayoje.

That year, he promoted his debut song, "Seonaya," from his first album and won widespread love for his genius ability to memorize and sing more than 300 trot songs.

Kim Yong Bin also went through a slump and took a break, but he never let go of music. By joining TV Chosun's Mr. Trot 3, he found the opportunity of a lifetime.

Throughout the competition, he never lost first place in the public support vote with his unmatched clear tone and emotional voice. In the end, he wore the crown as the final "Jin," marking the peak of his career 22 years after his debut.

Kim Yong Bin's recent moves since taking the first-half throne have made him a celebrity in every sense.

Source: Kim Yong Bin's Instagram

He was recently named both to Forbes Korea's "2026 Power Celebrity 40" and the Best Brand Awards' "Solo Singer Category," proving his irreplaceable brand power.

His momentum is just as strong on television and on stage.

He has been a key figure on TV Chosun's Golden Friday, delivering fresh performances to viewers every week. He is also meeting fans across the country, including in Seoul and Chuncheon, through the "Mr. Trot 3 TOP7 National Tour Concert," proving his overwhelming ticket power.

In addition, he is filling major festival schedules nationwide, including the Jinhae Cherry Blossom Festival and the Ganjeolgot Specialty Festival, cementing his status as the undisputed top choice for event bookings.

After a long period of patience, Kim Yong Bin is now shining at the very top.

Having made the first half of the year entirely his own, fans are now watching closely to see what he will achieve in the second half.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.