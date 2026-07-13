Why Pungja's 'Menstrual Cramps' Remark Sparked Controversy: "Mocking Women" vs. "Just Entertainment"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A joke about "menstrual cramps" made by transgender YouTuber Pungja in a YouTube video has sparked heated debate online.

The controversy began with a video released on the YouTube channel Pungja TV on the 6th. During a meal, Pungja clutched their stomach and joked, "Menstrual cramps." Mirage, who heard the remark, shot back, "As far as I know, transgender people do not menstruate. You should explain that, since it could be misunderstood." Pungja then spat out the makgeolli they were drinking and wrapped up the moment by saying, "I make one stupid comment and get it back tenfold."

After the video was released, opinions split across online communities and social media. Critics said, "Menstrual cramps are real pain that women experience every month, and they should not be used as a joke," "It can be heard as mocking women's experiences," and "Even for variety entertainment, it was a joke that crossed the line." Some also said, "It was at least a relief that Mirage immediately pointed out the facts."

Supporters, however, were also numerous. They argued, "It was just a simple joke in an entertainment setting," "Mirage corrected it right away, and Pungja laughed it off, so isn't this being blown out of proportion?" and "Looking at the context, there does not seem to have been any malicious intent."

Online debate continues, with some saying that comedy can make people uncomfortable depending on the subject matter, while others argue that the controversy is being inflated based on a short clip.

So far, Pungja has not issued any separate statement on the controversy, and the video remains available without deletion or edits.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.