Messi Angrily Gestures at Referee One Year Younger Than Him; Conversation Revealed

Lionel Messi of Argentina, right, protests to referee João Pinheiro, left, during the World Cup quarterfinal against Switzerland on the 12th (Korean time). AP Yonhap News

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A scene in which Argentina's Lionel Messi (39) angrily gestured at the referee and strongly protested during a match has drawn attention after it was made public.

The controversial moment occurred in the 42nd minute of the first half of Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal against Switzerland, held on the 12th (Korean time) at Kansas City Stadium in Missouri, the United States.

According to foreign media outlets including the Daily Mail, Messi, while speaking with Portuguese referee João Pinheiro, 38, said, "Speak respectfully. Don't speak rudely. I spoke to you with respect," in protest. The exchange was broadcast live and quickly spread on social media.

The age gap between the two is one year, with Messi being older.

At the time, Argentina was leading 1-0 after Alexis Mac Allister's header in the 10th minute of the first half.

In the second half, Switzerland equalized when Dan Ndoye broke into space behind the defense and calmly finished with a right-footed shot.

The flow of the match changed sharply in the 27th minute of the second half. Swiss forward Breel Embolo tried to win a penalty in a challenge with Argentina's Leandro Paredes, but after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, he was judged to have simulated and received a second yellow card, leading to his dismissal.

This tournament has rules allowing decisions to be corrected if VAR review confirms that a previous caution or sending-off was actually caused by an opponent's foul. In this case, however, Embolo's diving call stood.

With the numerical advantage, Argentina took full control in extra time. Julián Álvarez scored the winner with a long-range shot, and Lautaro Martínez added an insurance goal just before the final whistle to seal a 3-1 victory.

Switzerland, however, expressed strong dissatisfaction with the referee's decisions after the match.

Defender Manuel Akanji said, "Every minor situation was ruled against us," and added, "I've never experienced such a one-sided match." Coach Murat Yakin also criticized the officiating, calling it "an incomprehensible decision."

Akanji continued his complaints after the match.

He said, "Argentina's diving and fouls were not properly punished," and added, "I usually don't criticize referees, but I've never seen a match as biased as this one."

He went on to say, "If the game had stayed 11 against 11, I think the result would have favored us," and added, "Even against the world champions, we were more than competitive."

Meanwhile, Argentina will face England, who defeated Norway, in the semifinals at 4 a.m. on the 16th (Korean time).

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.