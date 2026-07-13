LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS to merge hotel and resort websites to improve convenience for 4.7 million customers

LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS will integrate its hotel and resort websites. The company is focusing on customer convenience by allowing users to access all services in one place. LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS operates a total of 40 hotels and resorts in South Korea and overseas, including 25 domestic properties in Seoul, Busan, Jeju, Sokcho, Buyeo, and Gimhae, as well as 15 major properties in cities such as New York, Seattle, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City. The move is also expected to broaden customers' choices by reflecting diverse needs based on travel type, group size, and other factors.

According to LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS on the 13th, the integration of the hotel and resort websites is designed to connect about 3.8 million LOTTE Hotel Rewards members and about 900,000 resort integrated membership members through a single membership service, improving convenience for roughly 4.7 million members. Users will be able to log in with one account and access a range of services from booking onward. The company has also introduced a combined payment service that allows users to pay with credit cards, L.POINT, and LOTTE Hotel Rewards points together, further improving payment convenience.

LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS has steadily expanded customer touchpoints by broadening member benefits based on digital innovation and stronger membership services. On that basis, it surpassed 3 million Rewards members in October last year for the first time among domestic hotel brands. The company said it plans to develop the integrated hotel and resort website into a unified platform that connects customers with the brand.

LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS will also launch room promotions to mark the website integration. Rooms at resorts in Sokcho, Buyeo-gun, and Gimhae will be available at discounts of up to 20%. The sale runs from July 13 to August 31, and the stay period lasts until October 31.

A company official at LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS said, "The integration of the hotel and resort websites is aimed at improving the customer experience by making it easier and more intuitive to check a wide range of hotel and resort information in one place and use the services needed more conveniently." The official added, "We will continue to expand personalized services for customers and develop our official website into a core platform that connects customers with the brand."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.