Choi Soo-young on 'Okay! Madam 2': "Uhm Jung-hwa Took Especially Good Care of Me"

The production press conference for the film 'Okay! Madam 2' was held on the morning of the 13th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Seoul. Actress Choi Soo-young posed for photos. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.7.13/

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actress Choi Soo-young shared her thoughts on working with Uhm Jung-hwa in action scenes for the film 'Okay! Madam 2'.

At the production press conference for 'Okay! Madam 2' held on the 13th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, Choi Soo-young said, "Uhm Jung-hwa took especially good care of me, so I was able to film comfortably."

Set to open on August 12, 'Okay! Madam 2' is a comic action film about the family of former legendary agent Mi-young, who goes on a luxury cruise to escape the heat and everyday life, only to get caught up in a cruise hijacking in the middle of the blue sea. Lee Cheol-ha returns as director from the first film.

Choi Soo-young, who plays Anya, the ruthless leader of the criminal gang that shakes up the cruise, said, "'Okay! Madam 2' is my first action project. I've been in the industry for about 20 years, so it feels especially meaningful that this is my first action role, and working with senior Uhm Jung-hwa gave it an even fresher meaning for me."

She added, "As you'll see if you watch the film, senior Uhm Jung-hwa delivers intense action from beginning to end. I felt almost sorry to be acting opposite her, and I kept thinking that I couldn't let her down." She continued, "She took especially good care of me, adjusted to me well, and was considerate throughout, so I was able to film comfortably."

Reporter An So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.