"Kim Seung-hyun's Wife Chang Jeong-yoon Frustrated by Mother Who Doesn't Help With Childcare: 'My Daughter's Tantrums Have Gotten Worse'"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Chang Jeong-yoon, the wife of actor Kim Seung-hyun, met with her mother.

On the 12th, the YouTube channel "Gwangsan Kim Family" uploaded a video titled "An indulgent mother-in-law..."

Chang Jeong-yoon said, "Kim Seung-hyun helps with childcare so well during the week and also works, so I come to my parents' house every Sunday to let him rest for a day. When we come here, Lee-yoon gets to see her grandmother, and my mother is happy to see Lee-yoon too." She added, "Lee-yoon loves her grandmother so much that she clings to her all the time. So when we come to my parents' house, it is a little easier for me."

Lee-yoon was excited as soon as she saw her grandmother. Chang Jeong-yoon said, "I am free now. When we come to my parents' house, Lee-yoon doesn't look for me. I can just rest," expressing her relief.

After playing happily and showing off to her grandparents, Lee-yoon reached nap time. Chang Jeong-yoon tried to put her to sleep, but Lee-yoon had no intention of sleeping. She then said, "Call the goblin man," and played a video of the "hell goblin." Pretending to call the hell goblin, Chang Jeong-yoon warned, "She came back from playing outside to her heart's content, but she needs to take a nap and won't sleep. She says she wants to keep playing." The hell goblin then issued a chilling threat, saying, "If you don't listen, I will boil you in a very hot pot and eat you." Frightened, Lee-yoon ran into her grandmother's arms. Her grandmother comforted her, saying, "Our Lee-yoon is going to sleep. Please go away quickly. Please don't take our Lee-yoon away."

Chang Jeong-yoon said, "Lie down quickly. Lie down before the goblin man comes," but Lee-yoon would not leave her grandmother's arms.

She then complained, "When she is with her grandmother, her tantrums get worse. At home, one call from the goblin man and she lies down and falls asleep right away."

Her grandmother soothed Lee-yoon, saying, "The goblin man will never be able to take you away. Grandma will defeat him for you." Comforted by her grandmother's reassurance, Lee-yoon was no longer afraid of the goblin man. Chang Jeong-yoon then lamented in subtitles, "My mother never helps," adding, "After that, even the goblin man stopped working."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.