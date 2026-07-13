Kwon Sang-woo's Son Tae-young Responds to Lee Seo-jin's Remark That She Suits a Housewife: "I Have a Job Too"

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Actress Son Tae-young sent a video message to Lee Seo-jin.

On the 12th, a video titled "Son Tae-young's beloved Chelsea in New York, vlog" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Mrs. New Jersey Son Tae-young."

Son Tae-young met up with an acquaintance and enjoyed a date in Chelsea, the "Seongsu-dong of New York." The acquaintance said he has known Lee Seo-jin in the United States. Son Tae-young said, "I worked on a project with him a long time ago. That's how I got to know him," explaining her connection with Lee Seo-jin.

The acquaintance then said, "When I meet him and talk about you, if I say, 'What are you doing?' and 'I'm just raising the kids. I'm only driving them around,' he says, 'That's what suits her.'" Son Tae-young sent Lee Seo-jin a message, saying, "I see you on TV all the time, so I don't even know how many years it's been since I last saw you. You just feel like someone I've always watched. I have a job too, oppa. I'm a housewife."

She also said, "My husband said he saw Seo-jin oppa at a restaurant. He knew it was Seo-jin oppa and greeted him, and Seo-jin oppa bought him a meal." The acquaintance said, "He is exactly the same now as he was back then. He's so funny. He's a tsundere," and Son Tae-young also praised him, saying, "He's so funny. It would be so nice if he were my real older brother."

The acquaintance then brought up a possible return, saying, "But you should work later," and Son Tae-young sighed, saying, "I don't have a job. I'm a housewife right now."

They also talked about education in the United States. The acquaintance said, "The SAT has become so much harder. Since it went digital, it has become much more difficult. AI is doing everything, so there are so many different types of questions." Son Tae-young agreed, saying, "Rook Hee is also finding English harder and harder. Even the kids here are struggling. American kids are struggling too." The acquaintance added, "I thought it was hard because I'm Korean, but American kids are struggling too."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.