Mirage Reveals Health Checkup Results: "Health Anxiety... Frequent Visits to Emergency Room" ('Malja Show')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Comedienne Shin Ki-ru confesses to hypochondria.

On the KBS2 show "Malja Show," airing on the 13th, Shin Ki-ru, a comedienne with 21 years of experience who boasts a 20-year friendship with "Grandma Malja" Kim Young-hee, will make an appearance. It is said that Shin Ki-ru turned the recording studio into a sea of ​​laughter by sharing stories ranging from her early debut days to her recent whereabouts, through candid talk and uninhibited wit.

Shin Ki-ru shares her special bond with Kim Young-hee. The two, who were fellow comedians in the first class of OBS in 2008, reminisce about each other's days as rookies on the show. Shin Ki-ru explains, "Back then, Kim Young-hee had the drive and leadership she does now.

" Kim Young-hee reveals, "Even though it was a time when we had no money, Shin Ki-ru had her convictions," adding, "She is an older sister who never scolded or got angry, but there was one time I was severely scolded by her. " It sparks curiosity as to why Shin Ki-ru raised her voice at Kim Young-hee.

On this broadcast, Shin Ki-ru delivers a message of advice to restaurant owners across the country. In particular, she leaves everyone bewildered by stating, "I am not someone who eats a lot. " She is expected to provoke bursts of laughter with her characteristic wit and the misunderstandings she faced due to her physique as a big eater.

Shin Ki-ru confesses that while everyone worries about her health, she also suffers from "health anxiety" and visits the emergency room at the slightest abnormality. She then reveals her health condition, which even doctors found hard to believe. She even personally discloses her health checkup results; Shin Ki-ru's health checkup results, which turned "Malja Show" into "The Secrets of Life, Aging, Disease, and Death," can be seen in the broadcast.

Furthermore, Shin Ki-ru draws everyone's attention by claiming, "I am a dating expert. I have dated 60 times. " Although her best friend Kim Young-hee refutes this, Shin Ki-ru reveals her "miracle calculation method," stating, "Even if you love alone, it is still love. " Expectations are building for Shin Gi-ru's unrequited love story, which is strangely persuasive yet humorous.

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Malja Show' airs on Monday, the 13th, at 9:30 PM.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.