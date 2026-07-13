Lee Bong-won’s Private Villa and Surprise Event for Park Mi-sun, Who Is Battling Cancer, Reveal His Hidden Feelings and Move Viewers ('Precious Family')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Comedian Lee Bong-won shares the feelings he has kept to himself, touching viewers.

In the episode of MBN's "My Family's Precious Family" airing on the 14th, the second day of Park Mi-sun and Lee Bong-won's two-day, one-night reminder trip to Gangneung will be revealed, following the previous episode.

On the way to the lodging Lee Bong-won prepared, the couple keeps up their signature back-and-forth banter throughout the ride. Lee Bong-won boldly offers to make bean sprout salad and soft tofu stew, two dishes his wife likes, while Park Mi-sun responds with a mix of trust and doubt, saying, "How delicious can it possibly be?" The exchange brings laughter from the start.

After arriving at the private accommodation overlooking the Gangneung sea, the two begin preparing dinner in earnest. Lee Bong-won, transformed into "Chef Bong," shows off impressive knife skills as he makes the bean sprout salad and soft tofu stew Park Mi-sun likes, while Park Mi-sun also tries her hand at rolled omelet, leading to an unexpected cooking showdown. In particular, Park Mi-sun reportedly had a surprising reaction after tasting Lee Bong-won's carefully prepared home-cooked meal, raising curiosity about whether "Chef Bong" managed to win over his picky wife's palate.

After the meal, the two face off in a heated game of matgo, with dishwashing on the line. Before the match, Park Mi-sun shocks everyone by sending an emergency SOS to an unexpected person, and Lee Bong-won counters with an equally unexpected move, heightening the tension. The fierce battle of wits, complete with specialized terms, reportedly felt like a showdown between seasoned pros. Attention is now on who will win the matgo match and be assigned dishwashing duty.

Meanwhile, a special event Lee Bong-won carefully prepared for his wife Park Mi-sun changes the mood completely. Saying, "I do all kinds of things," Lee Bong-won reveals his shy feelings along with his trademark tsundere charm. He also gently places a cucumber face mask on Park Mi-sun himself, delivering a rough but sincere expression of affection that warms hearts.

The trip ends with the sunrise over the East Coast of Korea, which the two welcome together at dawn. As they watch the red sun rise, each makes a wish, and Lee Bong-won carefully shares the passionate feelings he has kept in his heart. MC Lee Soo-geun expressed deep emotion, saying, "Watching the video made me feel happy too," adding a warm afterglow to the couple's two-day, one-night memory trip.

The second day of Park Mi-sun and Lee Bong-won's Gangneung reminder trip, blending the real romance of a 34-year marriage with a touching emotional resonance, will air on MBN's "My Family's Precious Family" on the 14th at 9:50 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.