Jang Hang-jun, Now a "17 Million Director"... "It Feels Pressuring as I Get Older, and I’m a Little Scared" ('Seollok')

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Film director Jang Hang-jun opens up about the pressure of becoming a "master director."

SBS Plus' "Time Tracker Seollok," which premieres on the 14th, is a history-tracing variety show that fills in the blanks left by the record. It digs into the stories hidden behind a single line of history and follows the overlooked side of the past in an engaging way. Along with main MC Jang Hang-jun, whose "personal color is historical drama," actor Bong Tae-gyu, broadcaster Shin A-young, and history storyteller Sun Kim are set to join forces and deliver strong talk chemistry.

At the studio where the first recording took place, cheers poured out for Jang Hang-jun, who has become a "17 million director." Jang Hang-jun shyly said, "It feels like a huge tease," while Bong Tae-gyu drew laughter by revealing, "He asked to be introduced as a '20 million director,' rounded up." When asked whether the world looked different now, Jang Hang-jun honestly shared a feeling he has never had since his directorial debut 24 years ago, saying, "I have never been No. 1 in my life. Now that this has happened later in life, it feels very burdensome, and I’m even a little scared."

In the highly anticipated first episode, the show examines Iran, now at the center of one of the hottest issues drawing global attention. As the war triggered by U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran continues, the program looks back at the decisive moments that shaped Iran as it is today. Actor Lee Sang-yeob, Middle East expert Professor Park Hyun-do, and model Hoda Nikou, a former Miss Iran, join as special guests and add a fresh perspective.

First, to understand the roots of Iran's pride, the show revisits the glorious history of its ancestor, Persia. The fact that Persian culture captivated even Europe, the mecca of fashion, comes as a surprise. Even Jang Hang-jun, known for his deep knowledge of history, was amazed, saying, "I didn't know that." The program reveals behind-the-scenes historical stories that overturn common assumptions and spark curiosity. Lee Sang-yeob, who holds a Level 1 certificate on the Korean History Proficiency Test, shares an interesting story about how Persian culture spread all the way to Unified Silla.

The covert operations the United States used in an attempt to shake Iran leave everyone stunned. After hearing about the long history of resentment between the United States and Iran, Jang Hang-jun said, "This is unprecedented worldwide," while Lee Sang-yeob reacted in shock, saying, "From the perspective of Iranians, they must have been furious." That only deepens curiosity about what exactly happened. Professor Park Hyun-do also shocks everyone by saying, "Iran has a 'hidden weapon' more powerful than nuclear weapons," drawing attention to Iran's strategy and raising anticipation for the broadcast.

Meanwhile, episode 1 of "Time Tracker Seollok" airs on SBS Plus at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.