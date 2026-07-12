Jung Suk-won’s shocking remark, "What is SK hynix?"... Baek Ji-young explains for him, saying he is "cut off from the world"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actor Jung Suk-won surprised even the production crew with a bombshell remark.

On the 10th, a video titled "Jung Suk-won, the brainy man who does not know what SK hynix is, even though everyone in the country does" was uploaded to Baek Ji-young's YouTube channel.

After meeting the production staff, who were graduates of Seoul National University (SNU), Jung Suk-won asked, "So did you rank first in your class?" Another staff member boasted, "I heard he came to our company after trying to apply to SK hynix," and Jung Suk-won shocked the crew by asking, "What is SK hynix? Where is it?"

Jung Suk-won looked puzzled and asked, "Is it a rival company? A game company?" referring to Baek Ji-young's YouTube production company. When the crew asked what kind of company he thought it was, Baek Ji-young stepped in and explained, "He is cut off from the world." Jung then guessed, "Isn't it the place with Heineken?" and the crew asked Baek Ji-young, "Are you okay?" Baek Ji-young laughed and said, "I trust you guys to protect me."

Baek Ji-young asked the SNU-educated staff to explain, and they said, "It is a semiconductor company." Baek Ji-young then said, "Don't tell him everything. Let's see if he can guess it to the end. What kind of SK hynix is it, like Samsung Electronics?" Jung Suk-won admitted, "I don't know." Baek Ji-young gave him a hint, saying, "You must have heard of it. It is a very big company in Korea," and Jung Suk-won eventually managed to get the answer right.

wjlee@sportschosun.com