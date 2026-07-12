"Mom, I’ve almost caught up to your height" 153-cm-tall Hong Hyun-hee surprises fans with the back view of her grown-up son Junbeom

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Entertainer Hong Hyun-hee has shared an update on her son Junbeom, who has grown remarkably fast.

On the 11th, Hong Hyun-hee posted a photo along with the caption, "Junbeom, please grow a little slower, haha. The height difference, haha."

The photo shows Hong Hyun-hee visiting an exhibition with her son Junbeom. As the two walked side by side, Junbeom's suddenly taller frame drew the most attention.

In particular, Junbeom had grown to about his mother's waist height, which came as a surprise. His rapid growth, seemingly close to catching up with Hong Hyun-hee, who is known to be about 153 cm tall, added warmth to the moment.

Meanwhile, Jey-ssun married comedian Hong Hyun-hee in 2018, and the couple has a son, Junbeom.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com