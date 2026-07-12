Lee Kyung-kyu Reveals a Story from His "Qualifications of Men" Days... "I Lived on Digestive Medicine Because He Kept Shouting" ('Boss in the Mirror')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo revealed an episode about Lee Kyung-kyu's fiery scolding during their "Qualifications of Men" days.

On today's broadcast of "Boss in the Mirror" at 4:40 p.m., the Lee Kyung-kyu-Yang Joon-hyuk team and the Jun Hyun-moo-Jung Ho-young team will head out to gather market research for a new Mexican-style menu. As both teams tour different parts of Monterrey and explore local cuisine, the show is set to highlight two completely different kinds of trips.

Lee Kyung-kyu and Yang Joon-hyuk visit a local restaurant in Monterrey with 40 years of tradition. There, the two are served a full spread of grilled goat meat cabrito, a signature regional dish. They are briefly charmed by the generous and warm local meal, but the mood changes once Jun Hyun-moo and Jung Ho-young's exploration video is shown.

Jun Hyun-moo and Jung Ho-young visit a Michelin restaurant in San Pedro, often called the "Cheongdam-dong of Monterrey." The head chef comes to their table in person, immediately recognizes Jung Ho-young, and greets him with obvious respect before serving a carefully prepared course meal one dish at a time. Watching this, Lee Kyung-kyu is stunned and rubs his eyes in disbelief. He then shouts, "No one came to see us, so what is that?" making the studio burst into laughter.

As the Mexican head chef explains that he knows about Season 2 of "Culinary Class Wars," and as Jun Hyun-moo and Jung Ho-young enjoy six course dishes in sequence, Lee Kyung-kyu's envy grows even stronger. "How can the food come out in so many different dishes like that? They just brought ours out all at once," he says, wide-eyed. He then blurts out, "I should have gone there! I'm so mad I could die!" sending everyone into another round of laughter.

Meanwhile, Jun Hyun-moo draws attention by revealing behind-the-scenes stories about Lee Kyung-kyu's harsh scolding during their "Qualifications of Men" days. He said, "When we were doing 'Qualifications of Men,' I lived on digestive medicine because of Kyung-kyu hyung." He added, "The lines I heard most from him back then were, 'Stop saying useless things' and 'What kind of nonsense are you talking about?'" He also recalled the perfect chemistry of those days, including Lee Yoon-seok and Yoon Hyung Bin, who always chimed in beside him with, "Hyung, you're absolutely right," whenever they were scolded, and Kim Tae-won, who would quietly come over and say, "Did you get yelled at?" and pour fuel on the fire.

Meanwhile, "Boss in the Mirror" is a self-reflection program for bosses in Korea who want to create a workplace people enjoy working in, and it airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com