Kim So-hyun and Son Jun-ho's Gifted Son Juan Selected as a UN Youth Representative... English Speech Captivates the International Stage

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Musical actress Kim So-hyun expressed her pride as she shared meaningful news about her son.

On the 11th, Kim So-hyun posted several photos on her social media account showing her son Juan participating as a youth representative in a program held at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

The photos showed Juan preparing to speak in a UN headquarters conference room, receiving a certificate from an official of the World Federation of United Nations Associations (WFUNA), and posing for commemorative photos. Dressed neatly for the event, Juan drew attention with his calm and mature demeanor, which seemed beyond his age.

Kim So-hyun said, "World Federation of United Nations Associations (WFUNA) #Juan youth representative speech #What I hope for the UN," and added, "He gave a presentation as part of a team project on 'Zero Hunger' among the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."

She went on to say, "I hope it became a precious time for him to speak," sending her support to her son. She also added hashtags such as "#UNGenevaHQ," "#WorldFederationofUnitedNationsAssociations," and "#BlueSiren" to the post.

Through the program, Juan carried out a team project on 'Zero Hunger' among the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and delivered an English speech about what he hopes for the UN, gaining a meaningful international experience.

Meanwhile, Kim So-hyun married musical actor Son Jun-ho, who is eight years older than her, in 2011, and the couple has a son, Juan. Juan has drawn attention since childhood for his outstanding academic achievements and gifted abilities. He has shown remarkable talent in math and science on television and has stood out in various competitions and gifted programs, earning notice as a 'gifted son.'

olzllovely@sportschosun.com