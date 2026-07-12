Lee Min-jung, Married to Lee Byung-hun, Reveals the Secret Behind Her Son Jun Hoo's Rapid Growth: "He Drank Milk Well Since He Was Young"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Min-jung revealed the secret behind her son Jun Hoo's rapid growth.

On the 10th, the YouTube channel "From Today, Hwang Je-seong" released a video titled "At Last, Goddess Lee Min-jung Came to Visit!! Hwang Je-seong's College Days Revealed Without Hesitation!!"

That day, Hwang Je-seong invited his Sungkyunkwan University classmate Lee Min-jung, and the two chatted about various topics. Lee Min-jung shared a candid glimpse of her daily life, saying, "I was at home and then came back after taking care of bank errands. My daughter Seoi is at home, and my son Jun Hoo is on vacation and just lying around."

Hwang Je-seong then asked, "Why is Jun Hoo so tall?" Lee Min-jung replied, "He drank milk well since he was little," and revealed the secret behind his sudden growth. Jun Hoo is active on a youth basketball team and has also drawn attention for winning MVP at a basketball tournament. Hwang Je-seong said bitterly, "I drank a lot of milk too..." and Lee Min-jung responded, "But you never know how tall boys will get until they are fully grown. You can't tell yet."

Lee Min-jung then devoured a large amount of meat, and Hwang Je-seong sympathized, saying, "You take care of only the kids' meals at home every day, right? You're pouring your soul into parenting." Lee Min-jung said, "It can't be helped. It's not that I try to pour myself into it. When you have children, mothers naturally end up that way."

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com