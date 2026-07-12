Kim Na-hee, Who Failed a Blind Date with Kim Hak-rae's Son, to Marry in August... "My Boyfriend Looks Like Nam Joo-hyuk and Works in IT" ('Lovers of Joseon')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer and comedian Kim Na-hee will marry her non-celebrity boyfriend in August.

In a preview clip for Part 3 of TV Chosun's "Lovers of Joseon Song Contest," which will air at 10 p.m. on Monday the 13th, singer and comedian Kim Na-hee surprises everyone with a sudden wedding announcement, saying, "I'm getting married this year!"

When MC Kim Guk-jin, who had no idea about the wedding news, asked when the ceremony would take place, Kim Na-hee shared the good news, saying, "It will be in August." She then shyly revealed, "My groom is a non-celebrity and works in the IT industry. And he's handsome." Kim Na-hee also smiled brightly as she boasted about her future husband, joking, "People around me say he looks like actor Nam Joo-hyuk. I'm not so sure." Kim Na-hee's love story will be revealed in the main broadcast.

Meanwhile, Kim Na-hee previously appeared on "Lovers of Joseon" after going on a blind date with Kim Dong-young, the handsome son of comedian Kim Hak-rae in his 30s. She has also been active as a trot singer, finishing fifth on "Miss Trot." With her bright personality and sense of humor, she won over Kim Hak-rae and his wife, creating a warm atmosphere. However, during the preliminaries for "Lovers of Joseon Song Contest," Kim Na-hee said, "Mr. Kim Dong-young is so handsome and has such a wonderful personality, but I guess some people are just not meant to be."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com