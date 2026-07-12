A Husband Who Disappeared After Abandoning His Family in China Turns Out to Be a Married Man With a Wife and Children in Korea ('Tambi')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] The shocking secret of a father who vanished for six years after leaving for Vietnam will be revealed.

In "Detective 24 Hours," a segment of Channel A's "Detectives' Business Secrets" airing at 10 p.m. on Monday the 13th, the hidden truth behind a Korean father who disappeared six years ago will be unveiled.

Last week, the client, a woman of Chinese-Korean descent, said, "I met a man in Busan who said he had moved to Qingdao and was working in trade, and I had a daughter with him." But two months after giving birth, the child's father left for Vietnam over a company relocation issue and promised, "Once COVID-19 eases, we'll visit each other often." Even on his daughter's first birthday, he could not come in person, so he sent a congratulatory video from Vietnam to show his affection. But after that, his calls became less frequent, and he eventually accused the client of seeing another man before blocking her number and disappearing. For the past six years, the client has had to raise her daughter and support the family alone, and three years ago she was also diagnosed with Meniere's disease, an incurable illness. She said, "I'm afraid I could collapse at any time, so I want to find my daughter's father no matter what." Her desperate plea drew sympathy.

In this week's episode, the Seagull Detective Squad tracks the father's whereabouts and visits his mother. But the mother throws everyone into confusion by claiming about the client, "My son divorced because of her." It turns out the father was a married man with a wife and children in Korea, and he met the client in China and had a daughter with her while still married. The mother also vented her anger, saying, "Because she contacted his wife in Korea, my son gave all his assets to his ex-wife and divorced with nothing left." The unexpected story the client never heard raises even more questions about how much of it is true.

As the investigation continued, the detectives found a post on an online community about a person believed to be the father. The post included words such as "Vietnam" and "deadbeat," and after seeing it, the Seagull Detective Squad said, "If this is true, things are going to get serious," heightening the tension. The person who wrote the post later met with the team and made the shocking claim that "someone even took their own life because of the child's father." As the case took an unimaginable turn, Kim Poong was left speechless, saying, "A case this big on Tambi..." while Sunny exclaimed, "I wasn't mentally prepared to be this shocked."

Meanwhile, this week's broadcast will feature Wax, the singer behind generation-defining sing-along hits such as "Fixing My Makeup," "Oppa," and "Money," who joins as a one-day detective. Wax, known as a ballad icon, revealed her unexpected charm by saying, "In real life, I'm very curious and enjoy trying new things." She also drew attention for her close friendships with male friends like Hong Seok-cheon and Lee Ki-chan, and was asked, "Don't you have a boyfriend, just male friends?" and "There were many rumors that you were dating Hong Seok-cheon." In fact, Hong Seok-cheon once called Wax "honey" on a broadcast and previously made headlines by saying he had even asked her to marry him. Wax responded playfully, saying, "There's a better chance with Defconn than with me," drawing laughter. Defconn then said, "I respect her, but I don't think it would work romantically," before pointing to another cast member and adding, "This one has a better chance," earning everyone's agreement. The identity of the person behind Hong Seok-cheon's so-called "jewelry box pass" appeal, even acknowledged by Wax, will be revealed on Channel A's "Detectives' Business Secrets" at 10 p.m. on Monday, July 13.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com