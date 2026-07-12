Hwang Seok-jeong, a Seoul National University alum, makes a shocking confession: "My ex was juggling three relationships and got married behind my back" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Gae-eun] Actress Hwang Seok-jeong reveals a shocking story about her love life.

On the SBS program "My Little Old Boy," which airs on the 12th, Hwang Seok-jeong, Choi Jin-hyuk, Jo Jin-se, and Park Sae-mi meet a detective who specializes in divorce and infidelity cases.

Hwang Seok-jeong, Choi Jin-hyuk, Jo Jin-se, and Park Sae-mi recently visited the detective's office and drew attention when they said they wanted to file their own cases as well. The detective they met specializes in divorce and infidelity, and said that "more than 60% of all cases involve infidelity." In the studio, the cast wondered, "What on earth happened to these four?" The detective then began a full consultation and even revealed the actual cost of filing a case.

He went on to share extraordinary real-life cases that went beyond drama, from bizarre requests such as a murder-for-hire case to affairs carried out by breaking through an apartment evacuation wall, and even a case in which a cousin from overseas turned out to be the other man. Everyone was stunned. Soon after, when the detective revealed a method he had personally discovered through multiple cases for confirming a spouse's infidelity, all eyes turned to him. The simple way to check through a spouse's phone apps will be revealed on the broadcast.

Meanwhile, the cast members also opened up about shocking relationship stories of their own, matching the detective's infidelity cases in impact. From Choi Jin-hyuk, who was cheated on twice in a row, to Park Sae-mi, who was betrayed and had money taken by an ex-boyfriend she trusted, and Jo Jin-se, who was the victim of a relationship swap, each story was different.

Hearing this, the detective could not hide his sympathy for their painful experiences.

After listening, Hwang Seok-jeong said, "Mine is even worse than that" and "It's so intense I can't even talk about it," shocking the set as she revealed a three-way relationship scandal that went beyond being cheated on. She even said she found out her boyfriend was married while they were still dating. Jo Jin-se reportedly could not hide his surprise, saying, "What kind of life have you lived?"

"My Little Old Boy" is a program in which mothers narrate and observe their sons' daily lives, recording each moment through the device of a parenting diary. It airs every Sunday at 9 p.m.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com