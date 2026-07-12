"Lee Sol-i, Who Clarified Divorce Rumors, Draws Attention to Park Sung-kwang's Comment... 'The Photo Came Out Well,' Plus a Heart"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, drew attention after sharing a recent update that highlighted her innocent beauty, while her husband's affectionate comment also caught the eye.

Lee Sol-i posted a selfie on her social networking service account on the 9th.

In the photo, Lee Sol-i wore long wavy hair and natural styling, creating a pure yet elegant mood. Fans and acquaintances were full of praise, reacting with comments such as "You're so pretty" and "She's a goddess" to her even more radiant appearance.

In particular, her husband Park Sung-kwang showed his affection by leaving a heart emoji along with the comment, "Oh, it came out well!"

Earlier, Lee Sol-i had been swept up in rumors of conflict and divorce with Park Sung-kwang after posting a meaningful message on social networking service, but she later clarified the situation herself, urging people not to read too much into it. Park Sung-kwang's public display of affection then drew even more attention, suggesting that their marital bond remains unchanged.

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married comedian Park Sung-kwang in 2020 and appeared on SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," where she shared glimpses of their married life.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com