Bang Eun-hee Says She Contacted a Special Cleaning Company to Sort Her Late Mother’s Belongings After She Was Found Two Days Later

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Actress Bang Eun-hee shared the story of how she turned to a special cleaning company after suddenly losing her mother.

On the 10th, a video featuring Jang Yong and Bang Eun-hee was released on the YouTube channel "Im Ha-ryong Show."

Jang Yong and Bang Eun-hee introduced the play "Gentle Farewell," in which they will appear together. Set around a special cleaning company, the work is described as a human black comedy about cleaning up the final traces of the deceased and helping those left behind begin living again.

While explaining the play, Bang Eun-hee spoke about a real experience in which she relied on a special cleaning company. She said, "Both of my parents have passed away, but my mother died very suddenly. I was in a bad situation and could not see her for a year. My mother could tell right away when I was not doing well, so I kept saying, 'I'll see you soon,' and went a whole year without seeing her. But during that time, she passed away."

She added, "My mother was found two days later, so I could not sort through her belongings myself. That is why I contacted a special cleaning company and asked for their help."

Bang Eun-hee said, "People who work in that kind of job work so hard. I respect them," showing how deeply she related to the meaning of the production through her own experience.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com