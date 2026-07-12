Kim Da-young Prepares Late-Night and Early-Morning Meals for Husband Bae Sung-jae: "I Have to Keep His Energy Up"

[Sportschosun Lee Ga-eun] Broadcaster Kim Da-young showed exceptional support for her husband, broadcaster Bae Sung-jae, by personally preparing even early-morning meals for him.

On the 11th, Kim Da-young's YouTube channel released a video titled "You know the word support, right? You're going to see it, everyone."

Kim Da-young said, "The South Korea national football team returned home much earlier than expected. At the same time, my husband also came back early. I'm glad to see him sooner, but the result was so disappointing, and I ended up supporting the World Cup in my own way." She shared an update on her busy life centered on supporting her husband.

The South Korea national football team was eliminated in the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and returned home early without even reaching the round of 32. As a result, Bae Sung-jae, who was covering the tournament on site, also had to return to South Korea earlier than planned.

Kim Da-young said, "My husband is doing the commentary from a studio in South Korea, so he has to broadcast every day at dawn to match local time. He also has to handle broadcasting, radio, and variety show schedules, which is physically demanding. I have to help keep him in good shape, so my role has become even bigger."

Kim Da-young said she has also taken on managing Bae Sung-jae's meals, along with his sleep schedule. "I have to prepare meals very late at night and in the early morning to match the local commentary schedule. I get the food ready for those times. At night, I prepare Korean dishes, and in the early morning, I set out the meal so he can reheat the rice and eat it. I also arrange everything on the table," she explained.

A little later, Kim Da-young served Bae Sung-jae beef and smiled proudly, saying, "I just cooked the rice, and I also made some for him to eat in the early morning."

Meanwhile, Bae Sung-jae married Kim Da-young, who is 14 years younger than him, in 2025.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com