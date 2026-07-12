Kim Na-young and My Q Take a Family Trip to Heatwave-Stricken Paris... "The Park Is the Coolest"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] TV personality Kim Na-young shared an update from her family trip to Paris, France, with her husband My Q and their two sons.

On the 11th, Kim Na-young posted several photos on her social media showing her daily life with her family in Paris.

The photos showed Kim Na-young, My Q, and their two sons enjoying their trip around Paris. The family used public transportation to get around, while the two boys spent an energetic time trying indoor climbing. They also posed for warm family photos, adding to the cheerful atmosphere.

In particular, as Europe has recently been hit by record-breaking heat, Kim Na-young's family drew attention by continuing their trip despite the sweltering weather. Kim Na-young also shared a relaxed moment in the park to escape the heat, saying, "The park is the coolest and most fun. It's the place the kids like best."

Meanwhile, after her divorce, Kim Na-young raised her two sons on her own before remarrying singer and painter My Q in 2025.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com