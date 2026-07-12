"Moving to a New Home?" Kang Min-kyung Faces Sudden Marriage Rumors Ahead of Moving... Finally Speaks Out: "He's Not My Boyfriend"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Kang Min-kyung has suddenly been swept up in marriage rumors.

On the 9th, Kang Min-kyung posted a video titled "I'm Suddenly Moving" on her YouTube channel. Kang Min-kyung, who revealed that she had decided to move, stated, "I had been planning to move for a year. I went around looking at houses so much. I think I saw almost every property in Yongsan.

There wasn't a house that really appealed to me, so I was about to give up and think, 'I should just live in this house,' when I suddenly received a call from the real estate agent. I looked at the house without much expectation, but I liked it so much that I made the decision that day. Yesterday, I finalized all the paperwork, and the move was confirmed. " Kang Min-kyung, who had visited a hospital, added, "I cannot share the hospital information due to medical laws, but if the treatment is successful, I think people suffering from rhinitis might find enlightenment.

" She continued, "I got the injection, and my manager got it too. If it works for me, works for an adult male, and about three of my acquaintances vouch for it, I think it's worth giving it a try. " After the video was released Netizens began to suspect that the man identified as the "manager" was Kang Min-kyung's boyfriend. They even fueled marriage rumors by speculating that the reason for her move was marriage.

As the speculation grew, Kang Min-kyung eventually stepped forward to clarify the situation herself. Through a YouTube comment, she denied the dating and marriage rumors, stating, "He is not my boyfriend; he is my manager of over 10 years who is a father of two. (Sigh.

I'll tell you when I get one. ᅲᅲ). " wjlee@sportschosun.com