Hwang Shin-hye's brother, who is paralyzed from the neck down, says he feared he might never recover after a long battle with pneumonia

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actor Hwang Shin-hye's younger brother recalled the time he battled a serious health issue.

On the 11th, a video titled "The Most Special Invitation: Mouth and Foot Painter Hwang Jung-eon's Solo Exhibition" was uploaded to Hwang Shin-hye's YouTube channel.

Hwang Shin-hye went to the gallery to celebrate her brother Hwang Jung-eon's solo exhibition. Hwang Jung-eon, who was diagnosed with paralysis from the neck down after a car accident in his 20s, is now active as a mouth and foot painter.

After years of hard work, Hwang Jung-eon held his solo exhibition and shared his heartfelt feelings in front of the audience. He said, "I sincerely thank you for making time to be here. I still vividly remember the excitement and fear I felt at my first exhibition, and 30 years have already passed."

He also recalled the time he struggled with a health problem last year. Hwang Jung-eon said, "I had always tried not to show weakness and acted calm about most things, because difficult moments tend to fade with time. But last year, I unexpectedly suffered from pneumonia for such a long time that I worried not just about the pain of each day, but also that I might not recover the next day. I could not even hide my fear."

He added, "Still, I am truly grateful that, though it took time, after that period passed, the way I feel about life changed a lot from before. I made a promise not to put off the things I want to do or the things I need to do. I prepared this exhibition with that mindset." His remarks drew applause.

Fellow actors of Hwang Shin-hye, including Shin Ae-ra and Yoo Hye-jung, also visited the gallery in person to congratulate him on the solo exhibition. Hwang Shin-hye said she had already bought one of her brother's paintings, adding, "That tulip is mine now. I claimed it. The painting is almost sold out," and shared the good news.

wjlee@sportschosun.com