"Park Soo-hong's Wife" Kim Da-ye, After Losing 38 kg... "Working 140 Hours a Week" Leaves Her Looking Haggard Again

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Kim Da-ye, the wife of comedian Park Soo-hong, shared an update showing her focusing on YouTube editing until dawn.

On the 12th, Kim Da-ye posted a selfie taken at 2:09 a.m. on her social networking service (SNS), writing, "It was worth editing all night. A life of working 140 hours a week."

In the photo, Kim Da-ye looks gaunt after editing YouTube videos until dawn. She appears visibly exhausted. Even so, she expressed joy over the rise in subscribers and said, "Thank you for 580,000 subscribers," adding that the hard work had paid off.

Meanwhile, Kim Da-ye married Park Soo-hong, who is 23 years older than her, in 2021 and gave birth to their daughter Jae-i in 2024. After childbirth, her weight increased to 90 kg, but she recently drew attention for successfully losing 38 kg. Her striking transformation has continued to surprise online users.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com