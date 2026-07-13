Hong Yoon-hwa, After Losing 40 kg, Says, "My Belly Is Bigger Than Pregnant Kim Seung-hye's"

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Hong Yoon-hwa, After Losing 40 kg, Says, "My Belly Is Bigger Than Pregnant Kim Seung-hye's"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun Reporter] Comedian Hong Yoon-hwa drew laughs after revealing that her clothes are being used as 'maternity wear' among pregnant women.

On the 9th, a video titled "What fetal movement feels like... | Maternity pajamas, curry recipe, prenatal trip, girl group debut?! | 25-26 weeks pregnant" was uploaded to Kim Seung-hye's YouTube channel.

That day, Kim Seung-hye met with seniors Hong Yoon-hwa and Eun-young Ko and talked about pregnancy and prenatal care. Looking at Kim, Hong Yoon-hwa and Eun-young Ko joked, "The important thing here is that the pregnant woman is the slimmest," making everyone laugh.

As the conversation turned to fetal movement, Hong Yoon-hwa touched Kim Seung-hye's belly and suddenly looked startled, as if she had felt something. Eun-young Ko then joked, "She must be angry because you ate all the bread earlier," and Hong Yoon-hwa patted Kim's belly and apologized, saying, "Twins, I'm sorry," drawing more laughter.

Hong Yoon-hwa, After Losing 40 kg, Says, "My Belly Is Bigger Than Pregnant Kim Seung-hye's"

Kim Seung-hye, who recently said she has been feeling fetal movement, explained, "The baby is about 500 grams now." Hearing that, Hong Yoon-hwa added to the laughter with her own unusual comparison, likening it to a pound of meat.

Eun-young Ko later said of Hong Yoon-hwa's amazed reaction while touching Kim's belly, "Her belly is smaller than Yoon-hwa's. Even if you took off the clothes Yoon-hwa is wearing now, they would still be big on Kim Seung-hye even at full term," causing a burst of laughter.

Hong Yoon-hwa shot back, "Then I'll give you my clothes," and Eun-young Ko replied, "This is really true, but I wore the clothes Yoon-hwa gave me as maternity wear. She gave me four dresses."

Hong Yoon-hwa then joked, "A lot of pregnant women are benefiting from me."

Meanwhile, Hong Yoon-hwa has been in the spotlight after successfully losing 40 kg through steady diet management and exercise.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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