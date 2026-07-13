IU bursts out laughing at question about her younger sibling, replying, "I'm fine" right away

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress and singer IU revealed an unexpected hidden talent and showed off her cheerful charm.

Fashion magazine Marie Claire recently released an interview video with IU. She answered a variety of questions honestly and wittily, drawing attention with her trademark straightforward style.

When asked, "If you had to invite two people to dinner, who would you choose?" she answered without hesitation, "My mom and dad." When a follow-up question asked, "What about your younger sibling?" she laughed and replied, "I'm fine," sending the set into laughter.

When asked to compare her life to a K-drama, she chose "coming-of-age drama" instead of options like "romance," "thriller," or "fantasy," summing up her life in a single phrase.

In particular, when asked, "What is one talent you have that nobody knows about?" she said, "Being able to sit in the same place in the same posture for a long time," revealing an unexpected skill that made people laugh.

She also chose "ramyeon" when asked what one food she would eat for a month. When asked about the best compliment she has ever received and what she is worst at, she answered "diligence" to both, drawing attention. In other words, she picked diligence as both the compliment she liked most and the area where she feels she falls short.

Meanwhile, IU recently wrapped up her four-year public relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk and is now focusing on preparing a new album. She is scheduled to hold a solo concert at the main stadium of Goyang Stadium in September, marking a full-scale return to music and a chance to meet fans again.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.