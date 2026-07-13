Han Chae-ah Faces Stranding Risk During Trip to Japan as Typhoon Looms: "What If the Airport Closes and I Can't Get Back to Korea?"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Han Chae-ah faced the risk of being stranded during her trip after a typhoon was forecast.

On the 13th, a video titled "If You Can't Avoid It, Enjoy It" was uploaded to Han Chae-ah's YouTube channel.

Han Chae-ah traveled to Miyakojima Island in Japan with a friend's family. However, she said, "There was a typhoon issue today, so I booked a boat, but it got canceled. I was planning to go farther out to sea for snorkeling and diving, but now that it's been canceled, I'm wondering what I'm supposed to do."

On the 11th, Typhoon No. 9 Bavi struck Miyakojima Island, Japan, bringing a series of damages caused by strong winds and heavy rain. Gusts of up to 42.7 meters per second were recorded on Miyakojima Island, and at least seven people were injured across Okinawa Prefecture due to the strong winds. Han Chae-ah appears to have been traveling there as Bavi was approaching the island.

The next day, the typhoon finally arrived and all schedules were canceled. Han Chae-ah said, "Because a typhoon was forecast in Miyakojima Island, the hotel staff had been busy preparing since yesterday, and there is no one at the pool." Most shops were closed, and even the airport was shut down. Han Chae-ah worried, "What if your flight doesn't take off tomorrow? You won't be able to go back to Korea," but the children were actually happy, saying, "We're glad we don't have to go to Korea."

An acquaintance said, "I heard you can't even make a taxi reservation. If operations continue, you have to use a shuttle. Because of the typhoon, taxis seem to be avoiding service. It doesn't look like the typhoon will have calmed down by tomorrow morning," leaving Han Chae-ah disheartened.

Buffeted by heavy rain and strong winds, Han Chae-ah gave up, saying, "I can't go home tomorrow. That's for sure." With a troubled expression, she added, "I just hope we don't end up having to take everything out of our luggage tomorrow and wait there."

Fortunately, the weather cleared the next day, allowing Han Chae-ah to return to Korea. She said, "The kids are sad, and we're relieved," adding, "What a shame that we couldn't do anything all day yesterday. It's disappointing that we just stayed in the room, but in any case, we're able to take a flight back to Korea. When the weather is good, it seems like the best city. I want to come back," before heading to the airport.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.