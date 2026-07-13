"I Got a Call": Park Na-rae's Former Managers, Who Filed a Complaint Against Her, Hire a Lawyer... A 'Truth Game' to Be Settled in Court

Photo courtesy of Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun, reporter Kim Jun-seok] The side of Park Na-rae's former managers, who are locked in a legal dispute with her, has hired a lawyer, raising expectations that the legal battle between the two sides will intensify.

Attorney Jang Hyun-ho, the managing partner at law firm Gangsim, said on his YouTube channel, 'Jang Lawyer,' on the 11th that one of the former managers who had watched a video about the dispute between Park Na-rae and her former managers last year recently contacted his firm to ask to be represented. He added that the firm decided to take on the case as their legal representative.

He went on to say, 'This is a case in which both sides' claims are sharply opposed, and the evidence is also open to dispute.' He added, 'We will do our best to fight for the client who trusted us and entrusted us with the case.'

He also said, 'I wanted to make it clear in advance that the fact we are representing the client does not mean we made the video in a way that favors the client.' He added, 'I hope there will be no misunderstanding.'

Earlier in January, Jang also released a video on YouTube analyzing the legal dispute between Park Na-rae and her former managers.

At the time, he said the conflict between the two sides was deepening and mentioned legal risks.

Two of Park's former managers filed a complaint in December last year, claiming they had been subjected to abusive treatment, including verbal abuse for not drinking alcohol and being injured after being hit by a glass.

On the 10th, the Seoul Gangnam Police Station sent Park Na-rae to prosecutors without detention on charges of special assault and violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc.

This came about seven months after the former managers filed their complaint last year.

The former managers claim they suffered assault, workplace bullying, and unpaid wages at the hands of Park Na-rae. In response, Park has filed a countercomplaint against the former managers on charges including attempted extortion and embezzlement in the course of business.

Both sides are continuing their legal dispute with conflicting claims, and the facts are expected to be clarified during the investigation and trial process.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.