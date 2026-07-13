'Trudy, Married to Lee Dae-eun,' Opens Up About Postpartum Depression and Suddenly Goes to the Hospital for a Health Issue: "Mothers Shouldn't Get Sick"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Rapper Trudy shared an update from the hospital, saying she was receiving an IV after experiencing health issues.

On the 13th, Trudy posted a photo on her social media showing her getting an IV at the hospital.

She also revealed her sudden condition, writing, "I suddenly came down with body aches and chills. Getting an IV for tomorrow's schedule."

She added, "Mothers can't get sick. I have to work. I have to take care of my child. Lord, please don't take me away," expressing the desperate feelings she has as both a mother and a working mom.

Trudy has also been candid about the changes in her body and mind since giving birth.

In a YouTube video released on the 2nd on a family channel, she spoke with a psychiatrist and said she had been struggling with weight gain after childbirth, along with lethargy and depression.

At the time, she confessed, "I used to be someone who found happiness by meeting people and empathizing with them, but staying home and coping by eating made me depressed, and I lost the motivation to exercise, so I became lethargic."

After checking her symptoms one by one, including depression, low motivation, lethargy, changes in sleep and appetite, and reduced concentration, the specialist said Trudy matched seven of the nine items. The doctor added, "This is clearly a medical condition," and explained, "If someone has five or more, we suspect depression. Seven items indicate a very serious state."

Fans have been sending messages of support after hearing Trudy speak honestly about the real difficulties of balancing childcare and work after giving birth, saying things like, "Please take care of your health first," "I hope she doesn't push herself too hard," and "I hope she gets enough rest and recovers."

Meanwhile, Trudy married former baseball player Lee Dae-eun in 2021 after four years of dating, and the couple welcomed a son last November.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.