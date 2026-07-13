"Please Observe a One-Minute Silence for Egypt": Passengers Erupt After In-Flight Announcement

Photo source: Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Right after Argentina secured a dramatic comeback win to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a plane captain made a witty joke over the cabin PA system, drawing an explosive reaction from passengers.

According to local media outlets including La Nacion, a video filmed aboard an Argentina low-cost carrier JetSmart flight has recently spread rapidly on social networking service platforms. At the time, passengers were anxiously waiting for the result of the Argentina-Egypt round-of-16 match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, held on the 8th in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Right after the match ended, the captain said over the PA system, "Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking. Please observe a one-minute silence for Egypt. Egypt is dead." The phrase "dead" is a joke used by Argentina football fans when an opposing team is eliminated.

When the announcement ended, applause and cheers broke out across the cabin, and some passengers raised their fists to celebrate the victory. It was also reported that several passengers on board were wearing Argentina national football team jerseys.

Argentina sealed its quarterfinal berth in dramatic fashion by scoring twice in the closing minutes to defeat Egypt 3-2.

The video quickly went viral online.

Netizens commented, "He said a minute of silence, but nobody stayed quiet," "I thought it was a club," and "The pilot has great sense of humor."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.