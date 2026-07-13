Choi Kang-hee Reveals She Even Considered Working at a Mask Factory After Announcing Her Retirement from Showbiz: "I Didn't Have Any Particular Talent"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Choi Kang-hee shared a candid story about how, after announcing her retirement in the past, she even considered getting a job at a mask factory.

On the 13th, a video titled "The Real Reason Choi Kang-hee Cleaned Her Friend's House" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Lee Sung-mi's Can't Go."

Lee Sung-mi brought up the time Choi Kang-hee had announced her retirement and asked, "You said you wouldn't do broadcasting, so why did you do that?" Choi Kang-hee replied, "I was exhausted, scared, and in a time when my mental state had fallen apart a lot. I didn't have any big ambitions, so I just wanted to live as myself."

Lee Sung-mi then said, "You hadn't really saved that much money, and if you quit working, I thought, 'How are you going to make a living?' Weren't you afraid? You managed to get by without spending much," expressing her surprise. She added, "You went to clean someone else's house, but didn't that make you feel sad? You also worked part-time at a barbecue restaurant."

Choi Kang-hee said, "I wasn't afraid at all," and revealed that she had actually looked into working at a mask factory rather than a barbecue restaurant. She recalled, "It was during the COVID-19 period, and I didn't have any other talent, so I originally planned to go to a mask factory. But an acquaintance told me to come to a barbecue restaurant instead. Living and working around people there was so much fun. I felt a sense of accomplishment, like I was walking through life as a proper person."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.