"I Kept My Grandfather's Last Wish"...Lee Joo-seung Breaks Down After Donating Entire 100 Million Won Prize

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee Joo-seung was moved to tears as he shared the story of donating the entire 100 million won prize money he won to honor the final lesson of his late grandfather.

On the 13th, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s variety show "I Live Alone" released a preview on its official social media account with the caption, "Joo-seung visits his grandmother's house with his mother! After his grandfather's passing, he steps in as a devoted grandson to comfort his lonely grandmother. He even prepares a table, a survival trophy, and plenty of gifts!! A day of filial piety for Joo-seung!"

The video showed Lee Joo-seung visiting his grandmother's home with his mother and spending a warm, heartfelt time together. He explained that he came to comfort her, saying, "After my grandfather passed away, my grandmother became very lonely, so I came to cheer her up." He showed his affectionate side as a grandson by preparing meals and giving her a massage, and his grandmother smiled brightly at his thoughtful care.

The most touching moment came when Lee Joo-seung presented his grandmother with the trophy he received for winning a recent directing survival competition. Carefully placing it in her hands, he recalled, "My grandfather always said, 'You are someone who will succeed as a director,' and he would call me 'this director, this director.'"

He then calmly said, "I won first place and received prize money, but I donated all of it." He followed the wish his grandfather had expressed while he was alive: "Whenever something good happens, always do something good in return."

Holding the trophy in both hands, his grandmother eventually burst into tears. She said, "Thank you," and added, "Your grandfather would be so happy." Watching the scene, Lee Joo-seung also could not finish his interview and grew teary-eyed.

Earlier, Lee Joo-seung won the final round of ENA and Lifetime's short drama directing survival show "Director's Arena" and received 100 million won in prize money. He later revealed on his social media account, "My respected grandfather, who passed away this year, always told me to do something good whenever something good happens," adding, "Following his words, I donated the entire prize money to a facility for single-parent families." His gesture drew widespread support.

He gave the prize money to neighbors in need, following his grandfather's last wish, and presented the trophy symbolizing his victory to the grandmother who had supported him throughout his life, once again touching many hearts. Lee Joo-seung's day of filial piety will air on Friday, the 17th, at 11:10 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.